Northern Trust Corp Buys 146,667 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.50% of Lincoln National worth $92,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,335,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,753,000 after buying an additional 208,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,597,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,381,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,142,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $41.9140 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

