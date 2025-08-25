National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of National Fuel Gas worth $93,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $87.1250 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

