Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 752.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,622 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,646,000 after acquiring an additional 990,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 54.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,280,000 after purchasing an additional 696,923 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,167,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Doximity by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,459,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after buying an additional 125,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,080. This trade represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $67.6930 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.