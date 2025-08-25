Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Sells $2,193,976.00 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hasbro Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.85 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

