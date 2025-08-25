Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 648,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 160,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Down 14.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

