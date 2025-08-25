Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Radware Ltd. $RDWR

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radware by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 793,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Radware by 506.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,213,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of Radware stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Radware has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

