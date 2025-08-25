Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,298,928,000 after purchasing an additional 558,243 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 52.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after acquiring an additional 996,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,652,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $220,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,292,407 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $172,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.Illumina’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

