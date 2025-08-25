Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Celestica worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLS opened at $189.2390 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.80. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $218.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus lowered their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

