Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 1,043 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1,097.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of SM opened at $27.7150 on Monday. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.29.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The company had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

