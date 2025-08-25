Brooklyn Investment Group Has $42,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 354.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 341,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 479,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 280,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $95.8650 on Monday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $121.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.81%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

