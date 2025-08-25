Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $109.9110 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

