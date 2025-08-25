Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Allegion worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,132,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 227.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.0% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 74,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 589,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $172.2950 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

