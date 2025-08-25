Algert Global LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,430,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Barrett Business Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $145,968.96. Following the sale, the director owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,248.64. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $602,202.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,233.04. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,417 shares of company stock worth $1,628,361 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

