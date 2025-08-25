Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $15,801,000. CIBRA Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 359.7% during the first quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 216,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 107,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

