Algert Global LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 315.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 84.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $16.4910 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

