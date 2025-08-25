Algert Global LLC Acquires New Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $92,552,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,503,000 after acquiring an additional 991,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $50,561,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $40,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $87.0640 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.