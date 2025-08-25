Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $529.50 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $534.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $518.00 to $589.00 in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.96.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

