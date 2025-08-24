The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $16,827,675. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $412.9960 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

