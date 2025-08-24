Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. $NVEE

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after buying an additional 2,654,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,850,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,913,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after buying an additional 402,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 105,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NV5 Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $22.56 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.
NV5 Global Company Profile
NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
