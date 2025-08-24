STAAR Surgical Company $STAA Stock Holdings Lifted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. STAAR Surgical Company has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.61.

STAAR Surgical declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

