Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 828,088 Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 828,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPRO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $12.3550 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 4.26%.The company had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

