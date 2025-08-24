Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $101,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nordson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nordson by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $227.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

