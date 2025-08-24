Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,593 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Las Vegas Sands worth $119,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.0020 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

