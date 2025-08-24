Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 59,086 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $108,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BHP Group by 1,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 411,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 360,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 89,845 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.9250 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

