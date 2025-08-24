Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Relx Plc $RELX

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Relx worth $120,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $48.4140 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.2634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.