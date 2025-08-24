Northern Trust Corp Has $105.64 Million Stake in GATX Corporation $GATX

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $105,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in GATX by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in GATX by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 target price on GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. The trade was a 64.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $161,877.65. Following the sale, the director owned 33,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,281.95. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,679 shares of company stock worth $3,705,974. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $166.1990 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

