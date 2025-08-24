Northern Trust Corp Has $102.35 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of British American Tobacco worth $102,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $58.4750 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 599.0%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

