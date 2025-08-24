Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,490 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $111,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,598,493.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

