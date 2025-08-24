Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of HealthEquity worth $99,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,366.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,400.80. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

