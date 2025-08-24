Northern Trust Corp Acquires 79,506 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $113,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Okta by 69.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Okta by 123.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

