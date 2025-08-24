Northern Trust Corp Acquires 61,477 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.10% of Landstar System worth $110,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of LSTR opened at $135.76 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.43 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $123.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

View Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.