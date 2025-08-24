Northern Trust Corp Acquires 174,394 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $119,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after acquiring an additional 959,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,338,000 after buying an additional 146,749 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after buying an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,053,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

OVV opened at $40.8850 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

