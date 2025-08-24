Neil Schrimsher Sells 26,671 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $266.5730 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.31 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.30.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.29.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

