Max Levchin Sells 167,443 Shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CEO Max Levchin sold 167,443 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $13,412,184.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Affirm Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $79.49 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 634.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.74.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

