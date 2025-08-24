LKQ Corporation $LKQ Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,617,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $111,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of LKQ by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,566,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 468,132 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 81.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

