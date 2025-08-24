Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD Stock Position Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $31.16 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

