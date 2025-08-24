Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Insider Activity

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $53.4270 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.