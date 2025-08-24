Embecta Corp. $EMBC Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 1,164.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Embecta were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Embecta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Embecta by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Embecta by 2,100.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Embecta by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $14.38 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMBC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

