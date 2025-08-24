Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $116,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,555.66. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,373,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,694.99. This trade represents a 82.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,215 shares of company stock worth $16,311,201. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of CORT opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

