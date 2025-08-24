Comparing Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) & Innovex International (NYSE:INVX)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services 6.48% 10.35% 3.20% Innovex International 16.66% 8.58% 6.92%

Risk and Volatility

Kodiak Gas Services has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 9 0 2.90 Innovex International 1 0 1 2 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kodiak Gas Services and Innovex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus price target of $41.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Innovex International has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Innovex International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Innovex International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $1.16 billion 2.71 $49.90 million $0.90 39.78 Innovex International $660.80 million 1.81 $140.32 million $2.89 6.02

Innovex International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kodiak Gas Services. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Gas Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats Innovex International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

