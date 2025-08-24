CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of CarMax worth $119,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $60.0160 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

