Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases New Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,628,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 235,303 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $11,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $34,930.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $120,669. This trade represents a 40.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,488,205.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $19,260,310. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $72.87.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

