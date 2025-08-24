Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Docusign were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $74.81 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

