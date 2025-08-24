Brooklyn Investment Group Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $380.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.76 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $444.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.