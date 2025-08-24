Brooklyn Investment Group Has $46,000 Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carlyle Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Carlyle Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.