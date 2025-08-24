Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Holdings in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 805.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in XPEL were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in XPEL by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in XPEL by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.