Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 38 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in argenex were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in argenex by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in argenex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in argenex by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $660.00 on Friday. argenex SE has a one year low of $510.05 and a one year high of $696.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.18 and a 200 day moving average of $597.58.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. Analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.81.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

