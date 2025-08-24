Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3,690.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 290,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.6% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 105,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $108.5460 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.60.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

