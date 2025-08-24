Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 26,242.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $44.53 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,021,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,576.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. The trade was a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,396,090 shares of company stock valued at $71,927,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

