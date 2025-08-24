Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 495 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 727.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Solventum were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Boston Partners increased its stake in Solventum by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,554,000 after buying an additional 1,691,565 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 738.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 499,031 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $35,375,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Solventum by 570.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 504,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 429,109 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Solventum’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

